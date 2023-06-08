There is no doubt that Sheffield United will be in for a tough test next season in the Premier League . Nevertheless, fans can look forward to trips to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The club will be looking to bolster their squad with some signings this summer to ensure they are as prepared as they can be for their tricky fixtures that lie ahead next term. Here is a look at how much prize money Sheffield United will land in the top flight based on where they sit at the end of the campaign from top to bottom...