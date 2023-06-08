News you can trust since 1887
How much Premier League prize money Sheffield United could make compared to Chelsea, Everton and Wolves - gallery

Sheffield United’s finances will receive a huge boost following their return to the Premier League

Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

There is no doubt that Sheffield United will be in for a tough test next season in the Premier League. Nevertheless, fans can look forward to trips to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The club will be looking to bolster their squad with some signings this summer to ensure they are as prepared as they can be for their tricky fixtures that lie ahead next term. Here is a look at how much prize money Sheffield United will land in the top flight based on where they sit at the end of the campaign from top to bottom...

£161.3m

1. 1st

£161.3m

£159.8m

2. 2nd

£159.8m

£152.1m

3. 3rd

£152.1m

£151.7m

4. 4th

£151.7m

