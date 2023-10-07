Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom described Chris Basham’s injury at Fulham as “terrible” and “horrific” after the Sheffield United skipper was stretchered off at Fulham this afternoon. The Blades skipper was taken to St George’s Hospital after lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Basham stayed down after landing awkwardly following an attempted cross, with television replays showing his left ankle bent at a horrific angle. United went on to lose 3-1, despite getting themselves back on level terms at 1-1 thanks to Antonee Robinson’s own goal.

Basham’s injury only worsens the mood around United at the minute, after their winless start to the Premier League season continued and they remained rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table. Asked about Basham post-match, Heckingbottom said: “He’s where he needs to be, in hospital with the doctors and the medical team. No-one wants to see that, ever, and when you’re involved in it, and it’s one of your players, it’s far far worse.

“I’ve been on a pitch with a teammate and involved when it’s someone else but when it’s one of your players it’s tough and you can see that with the players. No [diagnosis] but you guys have seen the pictures, it’s terrible, it’s horrific.

“I don’t know what the next step will be, but he’s where he needs to be and that’s the most important thing. Everyone could see he needs to be in hospital. We’ve lost a good player, had to made changes we didn’t want to change. We can’t blame that. It’s going to affect us but it’s going to affect us for the season.”

Heckingbottom was frustrated at the manner of Fulham’s first goal, which came from Bobby Reid after the home side countered quickly when winning the ball back from a Blades throw-in halfway inside the opposition half.