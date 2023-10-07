The Blades defender was taken to a local hospital after a horror incident when he fell awkwardly after a cross and received lengthy treatment to his left leg, which was placed in a brace before he was stretchered off.
It was a big shock for such a popular player and man and the Blades rallied afterwards, dragging themselves back on level terms through Antonee Robinson’s own goal after Bobby Reid had put the home side ahead. But they suffered more bad luck for Fulham’s winner, Tom Cairney slipping as he shot from long range but seeing his shot hit the bar and rebound off Wes Foderingham’s back before nestling in the back of the Blades net.
Willian then put the game beyond doubt with a third goal in injury time, his shot bursting through the grasp of Foderingham, and all eyes will be on Basham’s prognosis now going into the international break as the Blades’ winless start to the season continued in West London. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players as they battled hard but once again came up short...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Took a big early risk when he took on Vinicius in his own box but after completing that move, his pass out went straight to Willian and he will have breathed a big sigh of relief when the move came to nothing. Excelled soon after to keep out the former Chelsea man’s shot when a goal looked certain and was left badly exposed for Fulham’s opener through Reid. Then so unfortunate for Fulham’s freak winner as Cairney’s shot hit the bar and then his back before bouncing in. Couldn’t do enough to keep Willian’s late third out, palming it into the bottom corner
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Will have been a nervous man during the VAR check for United’s equaliser, before it was ruled that he was behind the ball from Larouci’s cross and the goal stood. Was solid defensively all afternoon and looked tidy on the ball too when the chance to play arose
3. Chris Basham
Captained the Blades after coming in for Egan but his afternoon came to a premature end when he went down after crossing. Replays showed a horror-looking injury and he departed on a stretcher after lengthy treatment. There’s only one Chrissy Basham
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Switched to the central position in Egan’s absence but was soon back on the right after Basham went off. Had some nervy moments when he was dominated by Fulham’s big strikers or was a little careless in possession, but Fulham were profligate in their finishing. Caught out of position by a quick break for their opener, after taking a throw-in midway in the home side’s half, but was also tidy on the ball and composed in other phases of play