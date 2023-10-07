1 . Wes Foderingham 6

Took a big early risk when he took on Vinicius in his own box but after completing that move, his pass out went straight to Willian and he will have breathed a big sigh of relief when the move came to nothing. Excelled soon after to keep out the former Chelsea man’s shot when a goal looked certain and was left badly exposed for Fulham’s opener through Reid. Then so unfortunate for Fulham’s freak winner as Cairney’s shot hit the bar and then his back before bouncing in. Couldn’t do enough to keep Willian’s late third out, palming it into the bottom corner