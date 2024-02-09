Oliver Arblaster believes he has returned to Sheffield United as an improved player and person after his character-building loan spell at Port Vale. The 20-year-old was recalled to Bramall Lane last month after impressing for the League One side, before a "freakish" injury hampered his progress.

Arblaster sparked real concern - not least for United boss Chris Wilder and coach Jack Lester who were in the stands - when a collision with a Vale teammate left him with a nasty gash to the knee and forced him to receive emergency treatment. United then formalised the process to bring him back to United when their January break clause kicked in and the England youth international recently returned to training at Shirecliffe ahead of what could be a dream Premier League chance in the second half of the season.

Arblaster could be part of the travelling party for this weekend's trip to Luton Town and even if the talented midfielder doesn't make the squad it only seems a matter of time before he becomes the latest Premier League debutant from United's youth academy. Speaking to SUTV this week, Arblaster said: "I had a freakish injury. Me and my own teammate kind of went for the same ball and his studs caught me on the knee. It was like a big gash that needed stitching up and stuff. It feels like it’s been quite a long process, getting it back moving but now I’m feeling a lot better and getting there fitness-wise.

"I absolutely loved it there and my time was brilliant. The staff and the players, I really got along with everyone there and I really had a good connection with the fans. I couldn’t have really asked for much more for my first professional loan out there. But I'm back, hopefully playing for Sheffield United. Fitness-wise, I’ve been out on the grass over a week now so I’m getting there and I feel like I’m back and I’m ready to help the lads.

"It’s a very tough league. Obviously being a Sheff United fan we know it took six years to get out of League One and it's tough, physically and mentally. Playing Saturday/Tuesday games and anyone can beat anyone really. I took a lot from my experience out there and I feel like it’s definitely benefited my game on the pitch and also as a person off the pitch. Hopefully I can bring that back to Sheff United and it’ll help me going forward."

Arblaster's, and Vale's, season could hardly have got off to a worse start, the youngster introduced as a substitute on the opening day of the season in a 7-0 defeat at Barnsley. But he quickly established himself as a real fans' favourite at Vale Park with some eye-catching performances beyond his tender years and confirmation of The Star's story that he was to be recalled was not well received amongst Vale supporters.

"It's fair to say it wasn't our best day [against Barnsley]," Arblaster added. "Rightly the fans, straight off at the start of the season, were really annoyed. And you get told about it and you see it and you read it. It’s normal, it’s all part and parcel of football really. But all they can really ask is for you to give 100 per cent for the shirt. That’s what I tried to go and do and thankfully me and the fans had a good connection.