Basham will be out until next season after his serious leg break.

Defender Chris Basham has been left out of Sheffield United's squad for the second half of this Premier League campaign as he continues his rehabilitation from the horror injury he suffered at Fulham last year. The Blades legend recently shared a promising update with supporters as he returned to doing gym work without a cast on his damaged leg and ankle.

But his name was notably absent from the squad that United submitted to the Premier League recently upon the conclusion of the January transfer window. Top-flight squads are permitted to name a maximum of 25 players on their rosters, but United have named only 24 and so theoretically have a space free for a free agent signed outside the transfer window - or Basham, if he returns to fitness before the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basham recently returned to United's Shirecliffe training complex to work with physios in the gym and is required by boss Chris Wilder to be a presence at United home games, in the hope that his vast experience and infectious personality will have a beneficial influence on the rest of his teammates whilever he remains sidelined. "He's just getting himself back in and amongst it," Wilder said recently. "He's had a tough time he had a couple of early setbacks as well.

"But just to have his attitude around the place is great and that'll be more frequent now. He is a great example of what can be achieved and a great example of how a positive personality can influence players around him. He's got some tough months ahead of him and some hard work ahead of him, we all understand that. Getting him up walking and running again, and a way of life, is possibly before anything else in terms of kicking a ball. But you wouldn't back against him doing it again and it's great to see him around."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have also named four goalkeepers amongst the 24, with new signing Ivo Grbic joining Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah on the squad list for the second part of the campaign. James McAtee does not count amongst the main group, as an U21 player, while the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Daniel Jebbison and new boy Sam Curtis will be eligible to represent United in Premier League action after being named on the secondary U21 list.

Each Premier League squad is permitted to contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "homegrown player" criteria while the rest of the squad must be "homegrown" - a criteria 17 United players meet, including Yasser Larouci from his time with Liverpool's academy.

25 Squad players (*Homegrown) Ahmedhodzic, Anel, Amissah, Jordan, Archer, Cameron Desmond*, Baldock, George Henry Ivor*, Ben Slimane, Anis, Bogle, Jayden Ian*, Brereton, Benjamin Anthony*, Brewster, Rhian Joel*, Davies, Adam Rhys*, Davies, Thomas*, De Souza Costa, Vinicius, Egan, John*, Foderingham, Wesley Andrew*, Grbic, Ivo, Hamer, Gustavo Martin Emilio, Holgate, Mason Anthony*, Larouci, Yasser*, Lowe, Max Josef*, McBurnie, Oliver*, Norrington-Davies, Rhys Llewelyn*, Norwood, Oliver James*, Osborn, Benjamin Jarrod*, Robinson, Jack*, Trusty, Auston Levi-Jesaiah.