Highly-rated Sheffield United man signs new deal then heads off on loan

Left-sided player Harry Boyes, who had a spell on loan at Solihull Moors last season, is set to make a step up into League football.

The 20-year-old has signed a new contract at the Blades that will keep him there for another three years but for the upcoming season he’ll be plying his trade in League One having joined newly promoted Forest Green Rovers.

Harry Boyes has signed a new SHeffield United contract before mocing on loan to Forest Green Rovers (George Wood/Getty Images)

Boyes said of the move: "I am absolutely buzzing to be here. It's my first opportunity to play in the EFL, which will be a great new challenge.

"I was in the National League with Solihull last season and we did very well. I know Ian quite well too after playing against his sides a few times and his style of play suits me so I'm looking forward to that."

Boyes was in the National League team of the season last year after an impressive campaign for Solihull who narrowly missed out on promotion after losing the play-off final to Notts County.

Rovers head coach Ian Burchill said: "I am really happy to get Harry on-board. He was a stand-out player in the team of the season last year and he has an outstanding year with Solihull.

"Sheffield United rate him really highly and this is the next step in his development. We feel that he's more than capable of making the step up, he can add a lot to the quality of the team, great on the ball and technically a very gifted player"

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said a number of EFL clubs were interested in taking on Boyes for the upcoming season after his performances in the National League.

Heckingbottom said: "Harry went out and performed well in the National League last season and that has prompted a number of EFL clubs to enquire about taking him on-loan this summer.