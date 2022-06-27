With the start of the new season a little over a month away, last term’s play-off semi-finalists have still to unveil their first signing of the summer window despite being linked with a host of names.

Speaking at an event designed to launch a group wide kit deal with Italian manufacturers Errea, the chief executive of United World reassured Heckingbottom that he will continue to shape Bramall Lane’s recruitment strategy despite acknowledging owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is keen to promote greater collaboration between the teams within his portfolio of footballing interests.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Although he appeared to distance himself from the idea, Abdullah Alghamdi, UW’s CEO, is aware that some sections of United’s support base believe it would be beneficial to appoint a sporting director to help accelerate Heckingbottom’s plans.

Heckingbottom seemingly touched on the subject himself during a recent series of interviews with regional journalists.

Outlining the “processes” he goes through to identify potential targets, the 44-year-old said: “You want to make sure the person is the right character and that they’re going to get minutes. So I don’t see the point if the manager isn’t involved in (making) signings. It can turn out to be a big waste of money if not.”

United World chief executive Abdullah Alghamdi

“There needs to be clarity,” Heckingbottom added. “You need to be involved right at the front end, so that’s the process. We have lots of people involved and doing the work. But the manager must be leading it for me.”