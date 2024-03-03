Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder is keen to avoid placing too much pressure on the shoulders of young Sheffield United starlet Oliver Arblaster, despite admitting that the England U20 international "will be a big player" for the Blades in the future. The 20-year-old was recalled from Port Vale in January and will become the latest Premier League debutant to come through United's academy before the end of the season.

That dream day could come as soon as Monday evening's clash at home to Arsenal, with Wilder admitting he is wrestling with the dilemma of when to let Arblaster "fly" and follow in the footsteps of academy teammates Will Osula, Andre Brooks and Sydie Peck in making their top-flight bows. Arblaster is seen as one of the most promising players to come through the system at Shirecliffe in many years but it is a balance Wilder is keen to get right.

“Ollie will handle it if he’s put in [against Arsenal]," the United chief said. "He understands it and he will pick it up. He’s got a long career ahead of him and an exciting one for him, although I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. There is a lot of talk about him and he has been involved in those England set-ups.

“He’s deserved the right to be there and he has to deal with that pressure. It won’t faze him. His career won’t be defined by him playing or not playing on Monday night. “We have that decision to make for all the young buys, but hopefully he will have a successful Sheffield United career and I’m sure he will do. He’ll be a big player for us going forward.”

United are not the only club to have an encouraging pool of homegrown talent, with many catching the eye after being blooded at Liverpool recently and Archie Gray, who turns 18 this month, earning rave reviews with his performances for United's Yorkshire rivals Leeds United just up the M1. “I think the game from an academy point of view is as good as it has been – ever," Wilder added. “I know there have been golden generations and a lot of good young footballers right the way through the ages, but there is some incredible talent at the moment and I like that they want to go out and play football as well.

“They’re not just happy playing in the under-21s and sitting and being toilet-bag footballers. They want to go out and get their hands dirty and I think they have done that in the past four or five years. You’ve seen it at international level in terms of the under-21s and what England are doing, from an Englishman’s point of view, at international level right the way through the age groups.