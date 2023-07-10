Paddy Kenny made 315 appearances for Sheffield United but fell out with one particular Blades manager after spending time banned following a drugs test.

Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny branded a former Blades manager 'a bit of a whopper' for asking training staff to make the goalkeeper train to the point of vomiting when returning from his drugs ban.

Halifax-born Kenny played 315 times for Sheffield United over eight years with the club and enjoyed highs as well as difficult lows while at Bramall Lane.

In 2009, after playing in the play-off final loss against Burnley, it emerged that Kenny had tested positive for a banned substance called ephedrine, believed to have been ingested through an over-the-counter cough medicine.

The shot-stopper had to spend nine months away from the club and, despite claiming to have kept in shape while away, was met with a frosty welcome from Kevin Blackwell.

Kenny told the I Had Trials Once podcast: "I did come back and straight away Kevin Blackwell is telling the goalie coach he wants me crawling off the training pitch every day being sick.

"My goalie coach at the time, I'd been with him for seven or eight years and he knew how to deal with me day in, day out. He always used to say to me, if you've been out on the p**s let me know and I'll make sure you have an easy session.

Paddy Kenny branded his former boss a ‘whopper’ (Image Getty Images)

"That's the way Blackwell worked at the time. He's f**king a bit of a whopper wasn't he?"

Blackwell was appointed Blades manager in 2008, replacing Bryan Robson in the role. A former Sheffield United Blades goalkeeper himself, Blackwell's highlight in the role came in reaching that Championship play-off final of 2009.

Kenny went on to tell of another fallout with Blackwell that took place during a training session one Christmas Day.

The former footballer said: "He once sent me home on Christmas Day for being late. We had to be in for six o'clock training as we were playing Wolves away on Boxing Day.

Kevin Blackwell led the Blades to a Championship play-off final (Image: Getty Images)

"I'd been up seeing my kids in Halifax and I was coming back and it was snowing like mad. I walk into the tunnel at three minutes past six and he's stood there.

"I went, 'Merry Christmas gaffer!' He went, 'You're late, don't Merry Christmas me. It's not acceptable. You're out of order.'