Ex-Blades goalkeeper Paddy Kenny hits out at claims he should not mourn Queen's death because he is Irish

The death of Her Majesty The Queen on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8 has triggered a national period of mourning, which began on Friday, September 9 and will last until the end of the day of her state funeral.

In the hours following the death of The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, at Balmoral, Paddy Tweeted a picture of a Union Jack flag being flown at half-mast as a sign of respect outside the hotel in Portugal where he is currently staying.

The Tweet attracted criticism from some who claimed former Irish international, Paddy, should not be publicly grieving for The Queen, due to his Irish heritage and the history of centuries of conflict between predominantly Catholic Ireland and predominantly Protestant England.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny

One comment on his picture read: “You played for the Republic of Ireland paddy.”

"Paddy - You have got more faces than Big Ben,” wrote another user, finishing the Tweet with an emoji of the Irish flag.

Another comment read: “Are you not irish paddy”

Paddy, who played for Sheffield United between 2002 and 2010, has now lambasted the claims, saying he was brought up by his parents as ‘Irish but I have respect’.

In full, the Tweet, which has been liked by more than 12,000 people, reads: “So I’ve tweet a picture of our hotel flag been at half mast yesterday morning on our way home, I’ve had nothing but grief saying I thought you was Irish and haven’t you played for Ireland. You people disgust me cos yes I was brought up by my parents as Irish but I have respect.”

Paddy’s stance has been praised by several on the social media network.

"A nice gesture that displays your humanity, generosity and decency,” said one user.

Another said: “Never change mate nothing wrong with being respectful.”