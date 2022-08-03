Sheffield United: The Morgan Gibbs-White legacy that helped Blades land James McAtee from Man City

Officials at Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the parent clubs of Henderson and Gibbs-White respectively, are known to be impressed by how their players developed while at Bramall Lane, with both returning having had their experience levels – and subsequently, their values – increased significantly by exposure to first-team football with United.

The Blades have therefore developed a reputation as a good club for top-flight giants to park their young stars, which they relied on again this summer when Tommy Doyle made the move across the Pennines from City to Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after receiving word that City may be open to allowing McAtee to leave on a temporary basis this summer, United hope to tempt another Etihad youngster to South Yorkshire and are understood to have agreed a deal with City for the teenager.

McAtee had previously been linked with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, while Rangers have also been credited with an interest from north of the border.

United are still searching for ways to fill the creative void left behind after Gibbs-White’s return to Wolves, with Iliman Ndiaye showing glimpses that he may be capable of filling his former teammate’s shoes during the Blades’ opening-day defeat to Watford on Monday.

James McAtee of Manchester City (George Wood/Getty Images)

United boss Paul Heckingbottom has long been an admirer of McAtee, with the Blades believing – correctly – that the 19-year-old would be kept at City this season. But that approach has now changed, with boss Pep Guardiola – who previously described McAtee as “special” – minded to let him leave on a temporary basis to further his development.