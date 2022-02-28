We’re heading into a potentially critical week for the seventh-placed Blades as they take on two teams immediately beneath them in the table in the next eight days.

Nottingham Forest head to Bramall Lane on Friday night, while former boss Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough make the trip to South Yorkshire on Tuesday.

However, the fact that United are even in this position is remarkable.

The Blades began the season terribly and by the end of November they had got rid of the manager they brought in in the summer. Slavisa Jokanovic left United with the team in 16th place in the Championship table following last season’s relegation from the Premier League. They’d already lost eight games and won only six of their 19 matches and with that a decision was made to part company with the Serb and bring back Paul Heckingbottom, who had been in interim charge in the latter stages of the top flight season following the departure of Chris Wilder.

It has led to a remarkable turnaround with the Blades, at one point looking like they might be candidates for a double-relegation now pushing for a return to the Premier League.

On-loan midfielder Conor Hourihane recognised the change early on, telling The Star just a couple of weeks into Heckingbottom’s stewardship: “There’s been a slight change of formation but the most obvious thing is the tempo, it’s much higher now. Maybe it’s more of a British thing but the work in the week is much more about the tackling and intensity. There’s much more competitiveness.

“Listen, that’s not a criticism of what went before. Far from it, because everyone has their own way of working and Slav has his methods which have done really well for him.

“But if you ask me what the most noticeable thing is from my perspective, then that’s it.”

With all that in mind, here’s what the Championship table would look like, taking it from the point where Heckingbottom took charge.

1. Peterborough United - 24th PLACE Peterborough United recently lost the manager who took them into the Championship. Darren Ferguson left last week and was replaced by Grant McCann again. SInce Paul Heckingbottom took over at United, Posh have won just once and picked up six points in total Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Swansea City - 23rd PLACE Swansea are having a poor season and since the point in which we're taking this alternatve table, they've won three and drawn and dran two, however their 12 games played at the point of publication is the joint lowest in this period. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Reading - 22nd PLACE The Royals are another team having a shocker and they too have changed their manager, with Paul Ince surprisingly coming in recently. Of their 15 games played in this period they've won just three times and drawn three. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Barnsley - 21st PLACE A surprise win at the weekend for Barnsley against Middlesbrough has given the Reds a lift but from their 14 games they too have won three and drawn three as last season's play-off contenders aim to beat the drop Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales