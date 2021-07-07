He wants to manage Sheffield United one day - and Nick Montgomery can't wait to get going after landing Central Coast Mariners job

Montgomery played for the Mariners, then affiliated with United, between 2o12 and 2017 and he and his family later became Australian citizens. After spells as head of football and working with the Mariners’ academy, Montgomery was last week confirmed as the club’s new A-League head coach, taking the reins from Alen Stajcic.

Describing himself as “proud and honoured” to be appointed head coach, Montgomery added: “I am delighted to have the core of last season’s team already signed. We will look to bring in a few quality players and combine them with our core and youth to gives us a very competitive squad.

“With lots of hard work there is no reason we cannot emulate and improve on the success of season 2020/21.”

“Fortunately I’ve got a lot of contacts within the game, but the reality is that you can only bring in players that fit the budget you have and fit the culture,” Montgomery, who played almost 400 games for the Blades in 14 years, added. “I have no doubt that I can put together a competitive squad and build on next season.

“They [his players] will have to work hard. They’ll enjoy training as well, but pre-season is pre-season. You need to build the culture and build momentum going into the A-League.”