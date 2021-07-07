Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United revolution gathers pace as three new backroom staff arrive at Bramall Lane
Slavisa Jokanović’s Sheffield United revolution has continued after three experienced members of staff were added to the Serb’s backroom team at Bramall Lane.
Chema Sanz, the former Valencia coach, has joined United as first-team coach while Rafa Cristobal, who worked with Jokanović at Fulham, is the Blades’ new ‘head of performance’.
Marco Cesarini, previously of AC Milan, has linked up with Jokanović again as head of first team medical services having worked under the new Blades boss at both Watford and Fulham.
All three are working with United’s players out in Spain on their pre-season camp. Spaniard Sanz, 51, was previously in charge of the Valencia B team before becoming technical director at the Mestalla and Cristobal, 48, has intensive experience of clubs in his native Spain.
Cesarini, from Italy, most recently worked with Henan Jianye in China and has previous experience of working with England during a stint at West Ham United.