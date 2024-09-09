Harry Souttar opens up on Sheffield United life after frustrating Leicester City experience following £15m move

Harry Souttar has admitted that he “feels like a football player again” after his Leicester City frustration ended with a loan switch to Sheffield United earlier this summer. The giant centre-half, who cost the Foxes £15m when he moved from Stoke City last January, had played just four times for his club last season before joining the Blades, where he has already made the same number of appearances.

His commanding displays have also impressed Unitedites, although there was a slight bump in the road when his unfortunate own goal on international duty last week sentenced Australia to an embarrassing defeat to Bahrain. But on the whole Souttar is enjoying life at the minute and opened up about his Blades experience so far on media duty ahead of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Indonesia on Tuesday.

“It’s just really great to be playing, to feel like a player again,” the 25-year-old admitted. “And to get treated like a proper football player is really nice. I feel really good and feel fit. It helps massively on the pitch when you’re playing week in, week out.”

Souttar’s debut for the Blades, in the League Cup against Wrexham, saw him lead out his new side with the captain’s armband before a 4-2 win. “It was an absolute honour to get the armband in that game for such a massive club,” he said. “We know the expectations we’ve got this season, and I’m just trying to do my best.

I’ve really enjoyed my first few weeks there. It’s been great. I’m thankful that they’ve come in for me, and given me somewhere to show what I can do. It’s a great club, they’re good people, and even though it’s kind of a new playing group, it’s one that’s going really well.

“Hopefully we’re going from strength to strength. Every time we pay together and train together, it’s just really enjoyable. Hopefully that continues this season. I know there was a lot said about me getting selected for the Socceroos when I wasn’t playing, but I felt that my performances for the national team warranted that.”