Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder hopeful of keeping former Coventry star Gus Hamer at Sheffield United after impressive debut campaign

Gus Hamer has further underlined his importance to the Sheffield United cause with a double honour at the Blades’ player of the year awards last night. The former Coventry City man will be in demand this season after an impressive individual first season at Premier League level, in a struggling Blades side.

Hamer has been one of the few United players to grow into a campaign that has seen them make an instant return to the Championship and was rewarded with the club’s official player of the year award. He also picked up the goal of the season gong for his debut strike away at Nottingham Forest, curling a strike into the far corner to drag the Blades back on level terms in an eventual 2-1 defeat at the City Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five goals and seven assists is the best combined goal contribution amongst the Blades squad this season, with Blades chief Chris Wilder keen to retain Hamer’s services in the Championship next season. "There's certain players that maybe won't want to be part of the journey and we understand that,” Wilder said recently.

“There are certain players that we want to keep in the building and Gus is one of them. We are in a vulnerable position because of the finances involved in the Premier League. I can't categorically say that they'll be here for the next five years because I don't think that happens.”

The Blades will have to sell a player or two to make up the shortfall in revenue between the top flight and the second tier, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza earmarked as two high-value men. The hope is that selling both men will raise enough money to ensure that others such as Hamer and Oliver Arblaster - who picked up the club’s young player of the year award and paid tribute to late, well-known fan David ‘Shred’ Spencer after whom the trophy is named - remain at Bramall Lane for another promotion push.

Coaching staff are excited about the prospect of the two forming a formidable midfield partnership in the Championship, allowing efforts and resources to be concentrated elsewhere in Wilder’s big Blades rebuild. That took another step forward today with confirmation that Chris Basham and George Baldock will join Ollie Norwood in leaving Bramall Lane this summer when their contracts expire.