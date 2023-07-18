Sheffield United set for Benie Traore transfer breakthrough despite Rangers interest

The Ivorian youngster attracted interest from United, as well as Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers, with his red-hot form in front of goal for the Swedish title-chasers already this season.
The move has been in the pipeline for some time, with Traore left out of the Hacken side in recent weeks and even appearing before his club’s fans to wave an emotional goodbye ahead of a dream transfer move to the English top flight.
Traore will become United’s second signing of the week, after former Liverpool man Yasser Larouci arrived on a loan-to-buy deal on Monday afternoon.
Left-back and striker were two priority positions for United this summer after the departures of experienced duo Enda Stevens and Billy Sharp, with United now targeting a fresh left-side centre half after Jack O’Connell’s summer departure.
