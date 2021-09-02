Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

New boys and reliable old heads - Is this Sheffield United's best XI after trio of late deadline signings?

After making three new signings in the last two days of the summer transfer window, Sheffield United’s next starting XI could have a very different look to their last one.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 5:08 pm

Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane joined Ben Davies at Bramall Lane in the closing stages of the window, although Slavisa Jokanović’s pursuit of two wingers broke down on deadline day.

So, ahead of United’s next game against Peterborough United at Bramall Lane, our man Danny Hall stepped into Jokanović’s shoes and had a stab at his starting XI for the visit of Posh…

1. Robin Olsen

Neither Wes Foderingham nor Michael Verrips really convinced in their auditions to become Aaron Ramsdale’s permanent successor and Olsen brings a real pedigree to South Yorkshire, as his country’s No.1.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

2. George Baldock

Fitness permitting after his recent injury, otherwise Jayden Bogle plays. Better than Bogle defensively and has looked up to the challenge of keeping his place so far this season. Cares deeply about the Blades’ plight.

Photo: Simon Bellis

3. Chris Basham

One of the first names on the teamsheet for me, even at the age of 33. Mr Dependable, especially in the role he has perfected over the last few years. I would give him the freedom to get forward and create, something United haven’t done too much so far this season.

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. John Egan

A selection that speaks for itself. United’s best defender and a man with proven Championship pedigree, who showed he was capable of playing in the top-flight as well. Needs to get more goals from corners, though - as he did for his country in midweek

Photo: Simon Bellis

