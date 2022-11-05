The game, televised live on Sky Sports, pitches first in the league against third, with Heckingbottom’s side looking to cut the gap that has opened up between them and Vincent Kompany’s Clarets in the race for a return to the Premier League.

Heckingbottom has previously had his say amid concerns over the Blades’ support at home, with games kicking off at lunchtime sometimes having an adverse effect on the atmosphere. And the United manager told The Star ahead of the game: “Our job is to get the crowd going but if I was speaking to the fans, I’d say: ‘Turn up early and get in the pub early, have your pints a bit earlier because we're playing top of the league at home and we want Bramall Lane to be like we know it can be.’

“The cameras are there, it’s a huge game, and we want the crowd to enjoy it. We want to get everyone who turns up at Bramall Lane to realise that they are involved in the game, rather than just turning up to watch. We appreciate what we get off the fans and I want everyone to understand that you are involved in the game. For us. It helps us. So enjoy it, become a part of the game by making your noise. Shouting, screaming, getting behind the players.

“If you see something you like, let them know. It's a big thing and the other night at Bristol City, they were a big part of the game. I could hear them all the time, especially at 1-0 when the rain started coming down and bodies were dropping and we had Iliman and Macca who couldn't run for the final few minutes.

“And that's the help we want. Go about your business that bit earlier and make sure you're there ready for us at half past 12.”

Sheffield United fans on the Bramall Lane Kop - George Wood/Getty Images

Heckingbottom repeated a similar message to his players, urging them to “go and be the hero” in a game that he has made no attempt to downplay.