Broadbent, who spent time last season with United’s sister club Beerschot in Belgium, moves to Spotland initially until January. He will link up with former Blade Sam Graham, after the defender left United to join Rochdale last week.

“We’ve finally got it over the line and I’m looking forward to the season now,” said Broadbent.

“I want to try and get as many first team appearances as I can, get more experience to develop me as a player, and hopefully I’ll do well this season.

“It’s a good club to come to in terms of developing young players, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Coming on loan here will help me mature as a player and a person. Hopefully we can have a successful season.”