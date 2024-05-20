Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Baldock amongst Sheffield United summer departures at end of an era

George Baldock has described signing for Sheffield United as “the best decision I ever made” after seven years at Bramall Lane came to an emotional end yesterday. The Greece international will leave the Blades when his contract officially expires this summer, to move to Panathinaikos in Athens.

A bargain signing from MK Dons, Baldock helped United to two promotions into the Premier League and a ninth-placed top-flight finish during his time in South Yorkshire and captured the hearts and minds of a fanbase with his all-action displays, featuring attitude and aggression but heaps of ability too. At his best he was a match for anyone in the Premier League and later became a senior Greece international through a grandparent’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baldock bade an emotional farewell to Bramall Lane before and after yesterday’s final curtain against Tottenham Hotspur and looked visibly upset as he took his final steps on the turf during a post-match lap of appreciation alongside fellow promotion heroes Chris Basham and Ollie Norwood, who will also leave this summer.

Posting a farewell message on social media, Baldock wrote: “Where do I start.. signing back in 2017 was the best decision I ever made, but not even in my wildest imagination did I think we would have achieved some of things we did together. Those memories will stay with me forever.