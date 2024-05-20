George Baldock's farewell to Sheffield United as he sends poignant message to Blades fans
and live on Freeview channel 276
George Baldock has described signing for Sheffield United as “the best decision I ever made” after seven years at Bramall Lane came to an emotional end yesterday. The Greece international will leave the Blades when his contract officially expires this summer, to move to Panathinaikos in Athens.
A bargain signing from MK Dons, Baldock helped United to two promotions into the Premier League and a ninth-placed top-flight finish during his time in South Yorkshire and captured the hearts and minds of a fanbase with his all-action displays, featuring attitude and aggression but heaps of ability too. At his best he was a match for anyone in the Premier League and later became a senior Greece international through a grandparent’s heritage.
Baldock bade an emotional farewell to Bramall Lane before and after yesterday’s final curtain against Tottenham Hotspur and looked visibly upset as he took his final steps on the turf during a post-match lap of appreciation alongside fellow promotion heroes Chris Basham and Ollie Norwood, who will also leave this summer.
Posting a farewell message on social media, Baldock wrote: “Where do I start.. signing back in 2017 was the best decision I ever made, but not even in my wildest imagination did I think we would have achieved some of things we did together. Those memories will stay with me forever.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of some of the best dressing rooms you could ever wish for and made friends for life. To you fans, thank you. You have been incredible with me from day one and I will never forget it. Once a Blade…”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.