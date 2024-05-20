Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool man Rhian Brewster still to recapture form that led to big-money Sheffield United move

Rhian Brewster is desperate to repay the faith shown in him by manager Chris Wilder ahead of a pivotal summer in his Sheffield United career. The former Liverpool striker will enter the final year of his Blades deal this summer after, so far, failing to live up to the potential that saw him make a club-record switch from Anfield back in 2020.

Brewster’s Bramall Lane time has been consistently disrupted by a spate of injuries but he made his return from the latest hamstring issue towards the end of United’s relegation season, coming off the bench against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. He will now go away in the summer to rest and reset before returning for pre-season aiming to hit the ground running and show the sort of form that saw Wilder earmark him as one of the best No.9s in the world at his age when he moved to United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m going to go away now, recover and basically get fit for pre-season,” Brewster said. “Because ultimately, I don’t want any excuses of not coming back in good shape and raring to go. So I’ll recover the body for a little bit and try to come back into pre-season flying as ever and hopefully, touch wood, have an injury-free season. The manager obviously bought me in the first time around and I know he’s got immense faith in me, so I just want to repay that.”

United’s then-club record outlay on Brewster has returned just five goals in 77 appearances and although there remains an awful lot of goodwill behind the scenes for the former England U21 international, he will be as aware as anyone of the need to turn his fortunes around at Bramall Lane in the final season of his present deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad