Rhian Brewster approaching Sheffield United career crossroads after big fitness hope for ex-Liverpool man
Rhian Brewster is desperate to repay the faith shown in him by manager Chris Wilder ahead of a pivotal summer in his Sheffield United career. The former Liverpool striker will enter the final year of his Blades deal this summer after, so far, failing to live up to the potential that saw him make a club-record switch from Anfield back in 2020.
Brewster’s Bramall Lane time has been consistently disrupted by a spate of injuries but he made his return from the latest hamstring issue towards the end of United’s relegation season, coming off the bench against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. He will now go away in the summer to rest and reset before returning for pre-season aiming to hit the ground running and show the sort of form that saw Wilder earmark him as one of the best No.9s in the world at his age when he moved to United.
“I’m going to go away now, recover and basically get fit for pre-season,” Brewster said. “Because ultimately, I don’t want any excuses of not coming back in good shape and raring to go. So I’ll recover the body for a little bit and try to come back into pre-season flying as ever and hopefully, touch wood, have an injury-free season. The manager obviously bought me in the first time around and I know he’s got immense faith in me, so I just want to repay that.”
United’s then-club record outlay on Brewster has returned just five goals in 77 appearances and although there remains an awful lot of goodwill behind the scenes for the former England U21 international, he will be as aware as anyone of the need to turn his fortunes around at Bramall Lane in the final season of his present deal.
With Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz departing, plus uncertainty over the futures of Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie, there could be an opportunity for Brewster to spearhead United’s promotion push - if he can remain fit and healthy. “I haven’t had the seasons I wanted, with injuries and stuff,” he added, speaking to SUTV. “So for me it’s just mentally getting back to it. Going away for some different surroundings, doing the programme I’ve been given and coming back ready to go.”
