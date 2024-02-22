Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Bramall Lane colleague of the late Maddy Cusack is running the Sheffield Half Marathon later this year to raise funds for the foundation set up in her honour - and to help keep the Sheffield United legend's "memory alive". Cusack, the first player in the history of United's women's side to play 100 games, passed away last September aged just 27.

Her family set up the Maddy Cusack Foundation following her death, aimed at empowering young girls through football and continuing Cusack's work in inspiring footballers of the future. Cusack combined her role as a vice-captain of the women's side with a role in the United marketing department, where she worked alongside designer Sam Turner.

Turner is running the half marathon in early April to raise funds for the foundation and "keep her memory alive". Turner said his friend and colleague's death had "come as the most unbelievable shock you could imagine" and described her as "so energetic, happy and full of life" before her tragic passing. His initial fundraising target of £500 has been smashed, with £1,100 pledged at the time of writing and the next target placed at £1,500.

"Maddy was a fantastic friend and colleague," Turner said. "Not only to me, but a whole host of people at the club. She is missed dearly every day. Maddy was also a brilliant footballer and a beacon for the women’s game, inspiring many young athletes across the course of her career. After the dust had settled to a certain degree, I knew I wanted to do something to keep her memory alive.

"Both personally for me as part of the process of remembering Maddy, and to raise money for the foundation that was set up in her name. I thought that running felt appropriate given that she was an athlete. It's the first time I will have run the distance so I'm a little bit nervous - but a little bit excited at the same time."

Other fundraising events have previously been held for the foundation. An auction of signed shirts, from United and teams around the country, organised by United assistant kitman Adam Geelan raised over £8,000 earlier this month while a group of Cusack's friends and family will join a 40-mile walk from Pride Park in Derby to Bramall Lane this weekend.