Chris Wilder may have dropped the clearest indication yet that he hopes to keep George Baldock at Bramall Lane next season after insisting that the defender's "attitude epitomises a Sheffield United footballer." The 31-year-old's current deal is set to expire in the summer, as things stand.

The Blades have not publicly confirmed whether his contract contains an option in their favour to extend it, but the Greek international is known to have previously attracted transfer attention from some of his adopted country's biggest clubs after making his long-awaited debut for Gus Poyet's side back in 2022. Baldock, who signed for United from MK Dons in 2017, has been a key man in their journey in the years since and is understood to be settled in Sheffield.

The right-back made his first start of the year in United's final game before the current international break, a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, and showed his fitness and commitment to the cause by playing the full game. It is that attitude that has impressed Wilder, as well as the defender's ability and although he did not address Baldock's future specifically, his decision to discuss him in such glowing terms could certainly be interpreted as a sign that Wilder is not keen to lose Baldock in the summer.

"You have to be all in," the Blades boss said. "That's a demand off myself and the football club, and the people of Sheffield who support Sheffield United. He's well settled here, he loves the club. The club are delighted with the way that his career has panned out since he came in. It seems a long time ago!

"And his attitude epitomises a Sheffield United footballer, for me. On and off the pitch he works extremely hard and on it he gives everything. And that's why there's a great connection between him and the supporters. He's a bright boy, still life and soul of the changing room. But he does it in a respectful way. He's got a great manner about him and he wants to win."

Wilder has also seen first-hand Baldock's remarkable progress from a rookie right-back at MK Dons, via loan spells at Tamworth and Icelandic side ÍBV, to an established professional with 83 Premier League appearances and 10 Greece caps to his name to date. "It was a surprise when he talked about playing international football," Wilder admitted. "So we talked about grandparents and Wales, Scotland and the Northern Irish and the Republic.

"And it was a complete surprise when he turned out in the colours of Greece. But that, for me, is only an addition to his game and something that can improve him going forward. He's still at a good age and still has plenty of football in front of him.