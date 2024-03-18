Sheffield United are facing a big summer rebuild, regardless of the outcome of their Premier League survival bid, with as many as 19 players potentially leaving Bramall Lane as things stand. That number is swelled by United's loan contingent, plus Cameron Archer's contractual situation, but a number of key Blades are also in the final six months of their deals and could leave as free agents at the end of the season.

United are understood to have the option to extend some of the deals automatically but not in every case, while boss Chris Wilder recently revealed that all contract negotiations had been put on hold as the Blades look to turn their season around in its final 10 games. United tied up a number of their young stars to new deals recently but many of what Wilder calls "culture carriers" are facing uncertain futures.

Here we look at the 19 players, in squad number order, and assess their situations going forward ... how many would you like to see remain at Bramall Lane next season?

1 . Adam Davies Davies acted as United's back-up goalkeeper to Wes Foderingham after moving from Stoke and after the arrival of Ivo Grbic is effectively third choice. Has played 11 times in all for United and at 31 you'd imagine still has a good few years left in him yet

2 . George Baldock One of the most obvious no-brainers for United to sort out, Baldock is known to have admirers in Greece after making his international breakthrough with Gus Poyet's side and is still one of United's most influential players after years of service. Now back fit again after his recent injury and will hope for a solid end to the season to further his case Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Max Lowe Has picked up a few niggly injuries in recent times and will miss the rest of the season after going under the knife to correct an ankle issue, dealing a blow to his hopes of earning another deal in an area the Blades are suddenly short of options