Chris Wilder's heartfelt message to Sheffield United fans after Bramall Lane homecoming v Liverpool
Sheffield United homecoming will "stay with me forever" says Chris Wilder after Liverpool defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
An emotional Chris Wilder says his welcome back to Sheffield United by the club's supporters will stay with him together after admitting he still has work to do to win back the "trust" of some fans. The boyhood Blade received a hero's welcome before his first game back in charge, at home to Liverpool.
His appointment sparked a spirited performance from his side before goals in either half saw the Reds go back home 2-0 winners. It was an evening of no points for the Blades, who remain bottom, but a lot of pride and an increased sense of belief that they are not dead and buried in the survival race.
"It'll stay with me forever, that," said Wilder of his welcome, which included a rapturous round of applause and familiar chants such as 'He's one of our own' and 'We're on the march with Wilder's army'. "I've just done an interview downstairs and I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart because it's been a long time away. I understand that some part of the support might have thought it was a mistake me coming back and I've still got to earn that trust. I get that.
"What Prince Abdullah said a couple of days ago, about me being the best man for the job, I really appreciate that. I do believe I am the best man for the job but I've got to go and prove it. I still think there's plenty of life left in me and the coaching staff. I've enjoyed watching Sheffield United tonight. It was a Sheffield United performance."
Wilder was introduced to supporters ahead of kick-off by stadium announcer Gary Sinclair. "People have asked and I've downplayed it but when Gary, a personal friend of mine, talked about it, it was an incredible personal moment for me," Wilder added.
"I understand that some supporters would have been a bit unsure in terms of me coming back, but the main man wanted me to come back and the supporters I was delighted with the reception. I want to park that now and for them get behind that group of players. And I'm sure they will if they produce performances and an attitude like they did tonight."