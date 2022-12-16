An American TikTok star has worked out a football match, which appeared in Sky Atlantic series Gangs of London for a mere moment, was a real game played at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

Noproblemgambler (NPG) is a sports and betting TikToker, with over 1million followers on the social media platform, who is regularly asked by fans to identify football matches appearing on TV screens in movies and series. In his most recent video, posted on Wednesday night, he discovered the 150 Anniversary game between Sheffield FC and Inter Milan in 2008 was playing on a TV screen in the background of the hit crime drama.

The match appeared in the background for a mere moment, leaving the popular TikToker with very little to work with. He said his first clue was identifying the Capital One logo on an advertising board around the pitch. The logo was used from 1994 to 2008 and, in this timeframe, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest had Capital One as key sponsors.

In the small clip used in Gangs of London, NPG noticed the jerseys of the two teams were red shirts with white shorts and the blue and black striped shirt with black shorts. Sheffield United did not use a red shirt, white shorts combo, so he assumed it was Nottingham Forest but eventually discovered the City Ground was completely different to the stadium in the clip.

After backtracking to check the similarities to Bramall Lane, he noticed the stadium in the Gangs of London clip was very similar, but the kits didn’t match any the Blades were using at the time. He was convinced he’d found the venue though, after seeing near identical advertisers and seating layouts in a clip of a Blades home game against Watford in January, 2008.

