Chris Wilder's frustration at Sheffield United's Boxing Day defeat to Luton Town will be compounded by the absence of three key men for this weekend's tough trip to Manchester City. The Blades surrendered a 2-1 lead at home to their relegation rivals to lose 3-2, meaning they will travel to the Etihad still bottom of the Premier League table.

Wilder was left fuming at the manner of defeat, which saw two own goals in the space of a few minutes secure what could be a big victory for Rob Edwards' men. United close out a year of two halves against City at the Etihad and will not be able to call upon James McAtee, on loan from Pep Guardiola's side, as Premier League rules prevent loanees from playing against their parent clubs.

United will also be without captain Anel Ahmedhodzic and midfielder Gus Hamer, after both collected their fifth bookings of the season against Luton. Both will now serve a one-match ban after collecting five cautions inside the first 19 games of the season. Striker Will Osula was the other player on four bookings and at risk of suspension but can now breathe a little easier, with the next cut-off point the 32nd league game. Players collecting 10 cautions before then will be banned for two games.

Wilder will welcome back defender Jayden Bogle at City, the defender missing the Luton clash after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the previous game at Aston Villa. United's options were also boosted by the presence of Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies on the bench on Boxing Day after their injury absences. Brewster came off the bench towards the end of the game after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue earlier in the season while Norrington-Davies was named in a matchday squad for the first time since a serious injury to the same muscle back in October last year.