A fundraising drive organised to help pay for much-needed adaptations to the home of ex-Blade John MacPhail, the Scottish defender who played 169 times for United and also had spells at Sunderland and Bristol City during his playing days, has captured the hearts of supporters, with a special ‘Champions for Monty’ event at Bramall Lane originally organised for later this month.

But due to unforeseen circumstances, it has been pushed back and will now take place on March 9 next year at Bramall Lane.

The 66-year-old suffered a serious brain injury following a fall at his home and is unlikely to ever walk again. He fell into a coma following the accident and is now being cared for at The Bridge rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough, with his family hope to bring him home next year.

A host of Blades legends from the past will look back at the memorable 1981/82 promotion season, in which MacPhail played a key role, in United’s platinum suite.

"John, affectionately known as 'Monty' and a key member of the 1981/82 Fourth Division title-winning team, had a terrible fall last year, one that has left him in need of permanent care and resulted in his home needing adapting,” a United statement read.

"Friends and family have been helping to raise funds to make this happen and United are also looking to play our part to get John back home where he belongs. Tickets will still be valid for the new date which will see a host of former players and title winners come together, all wanting to be 'Champions for Monty'.”

John MacPhail in his Sheffield United days

Tickets for the pie-and-peas event are £30 – with £20 going to MacPhail’s appeal – and are available from United's box office.