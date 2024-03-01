Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fed-up Chelsea fans have issued a strong statement condemning the change in kick-off time for their trip to Sheffield United in April, after it was altered again. The game was initially scheduled for April 6 but was moved to a day later, with a 1.30pm start, after United's trip tp Anfield earlier that week was moved to Thursday evening for TNT Sport coverage.

But that 1.30pm kick-off time would have clashed with the Sheffield Half Marathon being run throughout the city centre on the same day and after discussions between key bodies, has now been switched again to start at 5.30pm - by which time roads around the city will have reopened and fans will be able to get to and from Bramall Lane safely. But that has caused inevitable issues for travelling Blues fans, with a joint statement from the Chelsea Supporters Group and Chelsea Supporters Club being issued today.

"Earlier this week, the Premier League announced that three Chelsea fixtures in April would move for television," it read. "Two of those three changes subsequently left supporters from both clubs involved (Chelsea vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Everton) facing midweek journeys between London and the North West during the working week with no direct public transport available after the match.

"The third of those fixtures, Sheffield United vs Chelsea, has now been subjected to a kickoff change four days after the initial announcement; an avoidable change under the reported circumstances. The match will not be broadcast live on television but has been moved to accommodate everyone except the most important people: the match-going supporters.

"Once again, in a season where Chelsea supporters have borne the brunt of changes introduced to satisfy a global television audience, it is these very same people who travel long hours and spend their hard-earned money on filling the stadiums to help make the Premier League atmosphere specal are the ones who suffer most. Chelsea Supporters Group and Chelsea Supporters Club have long since had enough, but we reiterate our collective stance that match-going supporters deserve better. We will continue to liaise with the club, the Premier League and the FSA to demand substantive and immediate changes."

A United statement earlier today, confirming the change, apologised to fans "for any inconvenience caused". It read: "There is a new kick-off time for our April fixture with Chelsea at Bramall Lane. The fixture was scheduled for Sunday 7th April at 1.30pm.