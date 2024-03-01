Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next generation of Sheffield United stars are being guided on a hopeful path towards the Blades' first team by a number of renowned ex-professional stalwarts with thousands of Football League appearances between them. The renowned Shirecliffe academy is headed up by former United defender Derek Geary, who played for both Sheffield sides either side of a spell at Stockport County.

U23 lead coach Michael Collins has Football League experience as a player and manager while two more recent additions to the academy coaching set-up are Gary McSheffrey and Jamie McCombe. McSheffrey, who counts Coventry, Birmingham and Scunthorpe amongst his former clubs in a 500+ game career, is back in the game at Shirecliffe after his time as Doncaster Rovers' manager.

Jamie McCombe in training with the Blades

Another former Rovers man, McCombe, is operating in a similar role with the academy's defenders, passing on the knowledge and experience gleaned during a playing career that enjoyed significant spells at clubs such as Scunthorpe, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town before moving to South Yorkshire. United have invested in their academy structure after identifying it as a key part of the club's future, with a number of U23 starlets - including Andre Brooks, Will Osula and Sydie Peck - making Premier League appearances this season.

Another, young Oli Arblaster, will soon become the latest to make his top-flight bow, potentially as soon as Monday's clash with Arsenal at Bramall Lane, and the hope at Shirecliffe is that the conveyer belt keeps on rolling. "The youngsters are getting experience because they're part of the first team and understand how we are as staff," boss Chris Wilder said earlier this week. "And what it's like to be a first team player at a Premier League club, and at Sheffield United.

"That isn't always easy, with the day-to-day standards we're placing on them. That doesn't mean they don't have that in the academy, because the work they do is fabulous and I've got to say, the work the academy does is fabulous.

