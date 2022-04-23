Sheffield United player ratings: Sander Berge stands out in huge Cardiff City win

The Blades began in an edgy fashion, but Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half header sealed a big three points in the race for the top six. Sander Berge also hit the post while the Blades had a couple of penalty appeals turned down – one by the returning skipper Billy Sharp, who received a standing ovation on his return to the side after a hamstring injury.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon that play-off rivals Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Millwall all drew, putting United in a good position in the table with just two games of the regular Championship season to play …
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Forced into an early save after Watters burst through the middle, but his shot was tame and gave the goalkeeper a chance. Then had a let off of his own as his poor kick gave the ball away but Watters couldn't capitalise. Had hardly anything to do in the second half though
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Ben Osborn 7
In at right-back in the absence of Baldock with injury, Osborn had the Blades' first chance when his well-struck volley was smartly saved by Phillips. A good pass sent Gibbs-White clear but his touch, for a change, let him down
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Chris Basham 7
Did brilliantly early on to turn his marker in his own penalty box, suggesting his error for the goal at Bristol City isn't playing on his mind too much. Piled forward as often as he could and United look much more coherent with him in the side
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. John Egan 7
Beaten too easily by Watters for City's early chance but did well shortly after to stop Hugill in his tracks as he looked to make inroads. Even had a late foray forward inside the last 10 minutes to get on the end of a through-ball from Stevens
Photo: Andrew Yates