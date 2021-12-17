The Blades face their toughest test of the season so far when they travel to the home of the league leaders, but they do so on the back of three wins in their last three games – which has transformed the mood around the club after a below-par start to the season.

Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season, with former Fulham chief Slavisa Jokanović appointed at Bramall Lane in a bid to get the Blades back up at the first attempt.

But he was sacked last month, with former U23s and interim boss Paul Heckingbottom stepping up.

“It would have been nice to welcome Slaviša back to Craven Cottage on Monday, but to be fair they’ve had a good upturn in results since appointing Paul Heckingbottom,” Davis said.

“They’re a big club, Sheffield United, and sometimes it can take a bit of time to get over the deflation of relegation.

“It’s going to be a tough game; they’re going to be right up for it after winning their last three. I always enjoy night fixtures at the Cottage and I’m sure everyone else is looking forward to it, too.”

Sheffield United travel to Craven Cottage on Monday to face Fulham (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

To have any chance of a positive result United will have to keep Aleksandar Mitrović quiet, with the Serbian striker already netting 22 goals this season.

“I’m sure he’s buzzing with that tally,” Davis, writing in his Fulham column, added.

“Strikers live for goals but I think his all-round play has been fantastic. The team are playing to his strengths and hopefully he can go on and break all sorts of records.

“He’s already made a bit of history in becoming the first player to ever win three consecutive PFA player of the month awards.

“As a player it’s nice to get those sorts of awards, but I reckon all Mitro’s focusing on right now is the Sheffield United match.”