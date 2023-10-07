Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marco Silva sent his best wishes on behalf of Fulham to Chris Basham, after the Sheffield United man’s horror injury at Craven Cottage. Basham suffered what boss Paul Heckingbottom described as a “horrific” injury in the first half and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The incident saw 14 minutes of first-half time added on but United looked on course to register a morale-boosting point in a battling display, with the score 1-1 with around 15 minutes of time to go. Another piece of misfortune then saw Tom Cairney put Fulham ahead, via the crossbar and Wes Foderingham’s back, before Willian added a later third as the Blades chased another equaliser.

“It was a sad moment for Chris Basham that he had in that situation,” Silva said afterwards. “Myself and we as a football club wish him all the best and fast recovery from that bad injury that he had. We wish him all the best for the future. Of course he is going to have the support from the most important people for him; his family, friends and Sheffield United Football Club.”

Defeat at Craven Cottage extended United’s winless start to the season and kept them bottom of the Premier League table going into the upcoming international break. “It’s been tough for them of course, I have to say,” Silva added on United. “Paul did an amazing job, not just last season but even the season before. He did very good and did well for them. He got the promotion which is always very, very tough.