Fulham boss frustrated by Sheffield United 'timewasting' after Iliman Ndiaye's winner gives Blades three points

Silva’s table-topping side now haven’t won for five games after drawing all of their last four prior to hosting the Blades, who return north with all three points after Iliman Ndiaye’s stunning winner – a goal fit to win any game.

The Frenchman picked the ball up in his own half before driving at the Fulham defence, evading challenges and then planting the ball into the bottom corner on his left foot.

Fulham rallied, with Aleksandar Mitrovic hitting the bar in injury time, but the Blades held out to seal their fourth successive win, which moves them up to 11th in the Championship table and to within three points of the play-offs.

“We didn’t perform close to the levels we should be at, definitely,” Silva admitted.

“In the last 12 we have just lost one but I understand the questions [about not winning in five]. It’s not the main thing, talking about the last four games.

“It’s about this evening and we didn’t perform at the levels we should. Our balance was not good enough, definitely. It was an unlucky moment for us.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva after the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield United at Craven Cottage: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Silva also suggested United used delaying tactics to help close out the game.

“They slowed the game down every time,” the Fulham boss added.