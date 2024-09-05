Sheffield United’s transfer window may have ended with a bit of a whimper but it was still a summer of real change at Bramall Lane, with 21 players leaving the building and 10 coming in to replace them. It has helped boss Chris Wilder freshen things up after relegation last season, although he would have liked more strength in depth in certain areas.
But United’s work has been good in other places, with an unbeaten start to the new campaign - and still some real room for improvement - testament to that. But what is boss Wilder’s strongest XI, when all his players are fit and available? We wondered the same thing, and so we had a stab at picking it ... with subs for good measure. Is it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. GK: Michael Cooper
Adam Davies is clearly a capable goalkeeper and a worthy No.2 but Cooper has been a real upgrade, even from his limited time between the United posts so far. Everything looks so composed, from his handling to his kicking, although he's been well protected by his back four in games at Norwich and at home to Watford | Sportimage
2. RB: Alfie Gilchrist
The Chelsea loanee plays the right-back role in a different way to George Baldock and Jayden Bogle before him, with a more defensive mind, but he's impressed Unitedites with his full-throttle approach so far and will only get better once he gets up to full speed | Sportimage
3. CB: Harry Souttar
He had to bide his time a little after arriving on loan but looks like a man who hasn't missed a game over the last few seasons, rather than one who had played a bit-part role at Leicester before leaving on loan. Unlucky not to be on the scoresheet already from set-pieces and it seems a matter of time until he does score | Sportimage
4. CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic
Another whose summer was dominated by transfer talk but he remains at Bramall Lane for now and judging by his excellent recovery tackle on Saturday against Watford, his head isn't elsewhere. It's tough on Jack Robinson on the left of the central defensive partnership but Ahmedhodzic has the shirt and it's his to lose now, for me | Sportimage
