Sheffield United’s transfer window may have ended with a bit of a whimper but it was still a summer of real change at Bramall Lane, with 21 players leaving the building and 10 coming in to replace them. It has helped boss Chris Wilder freshen things up after relegation last season, although he would have liked more strength in depth in certain areas.

But United’s work has been good in other places, with an unbeaten start to the new campaign - and still some real room for improvement - testament to that. But what is boss Wilder’s strongest XI, when all his players are fit and available? We wondered the same thing, and so we had a stab at picking it ... with subs for good measure. Is it just about right, or would you do anything differently?