Norwood OUT, McBurnie IN: Sheffield United make FOUR changes for Huddersfield Town clash
Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this afternoon’s Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town.
From the victory over West Brom in midweek, Ollie Norwood, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane and the injured David McGoldrick drop out.
In come Sander Berge, John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and the returning Morgan Gibbs-White.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Fleck, Gibbs-White, Sharp, McBurnie.
Subs: A. Davies, Norwood, Davies, Hourihane, Goode, Ndiaye, Jebbison.
Town have also made four changes.
Josh Ruffels, Pipa, Jon Russell and Josh Koroma come in.
Huddersfield: Nicholls, Pipa, Pearson, Lees, Ruffels, Thomas, Hogg, O'Brien, Russell, Koroma, Ward. Subs: Toffolo, Rhodes, Blackman, Holmes, Turton, Sinani, Eiting.
Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor