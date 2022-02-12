Norwood OUT, McBurnie IN: Sheffield United make FOUR changes for Huddersfield Town clash

Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this afternoon’s Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 11:48 am

From the victory over West Brom in midweek, Ollie Norwood, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane and the injured David McGoldrick drop out.

In come Sander Berge, John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and the returning Morgan Gibbs-White.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Fleck, Gibbs-White, Sharp, McBurnie.

Subs: A. Davies, Norwood, Davies, Hourihane, Goode, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Town have also made four changes.

Josh Ruffels, Pipa, Jon Russell and Josh Koroma come in.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Pipa, Pearson, Lees, Ruffels, Thomas, Hogg, O'Brien, Russell, Koroma, Ward. Subs: Toffolo, Rhodes, Blackman, Holmes, Turton, Sinani, Eiting.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in action against Luton Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog HERE.

