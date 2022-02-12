Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and updates from derby clash

Rhian Brewster after his hamstring surgery earlier this week ...

Rhian Brewster, the Sheffield United striker, has shared an update with Blades fans after undergoing surgery on his damaged hamstring earlier this week.

Brewster, United’s record signing, damaged the muscle against Peterborough United recently and will miss the rest of the Championship season.

Brewster was just getting going in a Blades shirt when he suffered the injury, dealing United a big blow in their hopes of gate-crashing the play-off places after their poor start to the current season.

Brewster had scored three goals in six games before being injured at Peterborough.

And ahead of United’s clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon, he said: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages and support.

“Just wanted to let you know the surgery went well this week and I am ready for the journey ahead.