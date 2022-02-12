Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and updates from derby clash
Sheffield United will look to cut the gap between themselves and the play-offs further this afternoon when they take on Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire.
The Blades moved to within a point of the top six when they beat West Brom in midweek, to register their fourth successive victory.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Huddersfield Town v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 11:17
Not long until team news
Who would you pick to replace the injured Morgan Gibbs-White? Here are James Shield’s picks ...
James Shield’s starting eleven at Huddersfield Town: Foderingham, Basham, Egan, B Davies, Bogle, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Gibbs-White, McBurnie, Sharp.
James Shield’s substitute selections: A Davies, Jebbison, Goode, Ndiaye, Berge, Baldock, Fleck.
James Shield’s predicted scoreline: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Sheffield United.
Couple of former faves meet before kick-off
An encouraging update on
Rhian Brewster after his hamstring surgery earlier this week ...
Rhian Brewster, the Sheffield United striker, has shared an update with Blades fans after undergoing surgery on his damaged hamstring earlier this week.
Brewster, United’s record signing, damaged the muscle against Peterborough United recently and will miss the rest of the Championship season.
Brewster was just getting going in a Blades shirt when he suffered the injury, dealing United a big blow in their hopes of gate-crashing the play-off places after their poor start to the current season.
Brewster had scored three goals in six games before being injured at Peterborough.
And ahead of United’s clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon, he said: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages and support.
“Just wanted to let you know the surgery went well this week and I am ready for the journey ahead.
“I’ll be supporting the team each week and can’t wait to reunite with the boys! They’ve been on fire recently. UTB.”
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades travel to West Yorkshire looking to cut the gap further on the play-off places, it’ll be a tough one against the team fifth in the division but United will kick-off full of confidence after four wins in a row, taking them to within a point of the top six