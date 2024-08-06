Former Sheffield United trialist makes Championship move after Blades’ decision on his future

Sheffield United will come up against former trialist Andre Dozzell this season after the former QPR man signed a one-year deal with one of their Championship rivals. Dozzell spent part of the summer with United after leaving Loftus Road, catching the eye with some composed displays in midfield.

Dozzell scored on his debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Chesterfield, in which he played the last half hour, before also appearing for 71 minutes at Harrogate Town and the second half against Rotherham United. But he was absent from the Blades’ final pre-season clash against Huddersfield last Friday, after The Star revealed that he would not be signing for United.

But Dozzell has bounced back to secure a Championship move, penning a 12-month deal with newly-promoted Portsmouth with the option of a further year. Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Andre brings plenty of Championship experience, having spent the majority of his career at this level.

“He’s chosen to come here over other options and is someone who has a real ambition to succeed at this club. Andre is a very technical midfielder and has the athleticism to get around the pitch and compete, so we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.”

United could face Dozzell early in the season, with a trip to Fratton Park on September 28. The return leg at Bramall Lane is on February 8 next year. Speaking before being informed that United would not be signing Dozzell, Blades boss Chris Wilder said of the midfielder: “He knits it together in the middle of the park and is a very technical player. He's had a career really based in the Championship so he's one that we're talking about. We wouldn't bring players in just to fill in slots for pre-season.