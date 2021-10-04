Former Sheffield United winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce takes up role with fellow Championship club

Campbell-Ryce made over 50 appearances for the Blades in a two-year spell at Bramall Lane, and joined Colchester United as a coach after hanging up his boots officially.

He later moved to Stevenage before being announced at Peterborough, where he will work with the club’s U18 and U23 sides – managed by Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies respectively.

Posh academy manager Kieran Scarff described Campbell-Ryce as the “standout candidate” for the role and boss Darren Ferguson added: “It is an important role for the club.

“Kieran and I sat down with Matty and Simon and it had to be someone that we felt could work with them because they are doing a wonderful job for the football club.

“We just felt that Jamal has the personality, in terms of getting across what is required and the players took to him straight away, which is obviously important.

Jamal Campbell-Ryce of Sheffield United (Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“He has vast experience of the game, good knowledge, a few of the guys know him already and he has fitted in straight away. I have no doubt that he will do a good job for us.”

Scarff added: “He came highly recommended; we undertook due diligence and spoke to a few people and every conversation I had was extremely positive.