James Hanson and Jay O'Shea with manager Chris Wilder on the day they signed for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What happened to the 17 Sheffield United signings from Chris Wilder's first season?

It seems like half a lifetime ago, but the 2016/17 promotion season from League One is one that will live long in the memory of most Sheffield United fans as their side romped to the title, winning 100 points in the process.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 4th October 2021, 12:01 pm

It was a personal triumph for then-manager Chris Wilder, the boyhood Blade who inherited a club on the floor from previous boss Nigel Adkins.

United had finished the previous campaign 11th in League One and his rebuilding task was a huge one. But with clever recruitment, he assembled a squad that could not be matched in the division that season – even after falling to the bottom of it after the first few games.

Some players signed that season made only a fleeting impression on the Blades, while others have become stalwarts who later starred in the Premier League. So, we had a look at what happened to the 17 signings from Wilder’s first season in charge…

1. Mark Duffy

Best known at Bramall Lane for this moment, Duffy was an inspired free-transfer signing and helped the Blades to two promotions in three years. Played for Stoke City and ADO Den Haag on loan from United, before signing for Fleetwood Town when his contract expired. Now at Tranmere Rovers

2. Chris Hussey

An early Wilder signing, Hussey began as his first-choice left-back before falling out of favour. Was loaned out to Swindon before joining Cheltenham on a permanent basis

3. James Wilson

Not to be confused with the striker of the same name, Wilson joined United after rejecting a new deal at Oldham. After United won promotion to the Championship in his first season, the Welsh international joined Walsall on loan and is now at Plymouth

4. John Fleck

A bargain free transfer buy from Coventry, Fleck went from strength to strength at United and remained a key man as the Blades graced the Premier League. Still at Bramall Lane

