Former Sheffield United trialist tries luck at Sheffield Wednesday after Man United, Brentford spells

The 20-year-old, who can play as a winger or in midfield, played for the Blades’ U21s in a Professional Development League clash at Queens Park Rangers at the end of QPR but seemingly didn’t impress enough to be offered terms at the Lane.

Having also trained with Luton Town, United’s Championship rivals, this season, Haygarth has now dropped into League One in his bid to earn a new club, and got off to a good start by scoring the winner for the Owls in a 2-1 victory over Coventry City’s youngsters earlier this afternoon.

Haygarth joined Brentford’s B side after leaving Old Trafford, where he had been since before he was 10 years old.