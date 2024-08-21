Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One player Sheffield United targeted earlier this month before a move fell through has secured a loan switch to France

Former Sheffield United transfer target Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a contract extension with Wolverhampton Wolves and will now join Ligue 1 club Auxerre on loan for the duration of the 2024-25 season, it has been confirmed.

As reported by The Star earlier this month, an intended deal for the former Liverpool defender collapsed after The Blades had agreed a loan switch for the Wolves man at the start of August. An injury issue placed a loan move in jeopardy, with the Blades subsequently exploring other options.

Wilder was on the hunt for more full-back options following Jayden Bogle’s move to Championship rivals Leeds United in a £5m exit. United went on to sign Chelsea full-back Alfie Gilchrist on a season-long loan. Hoever has Championship experience, having had two loan spells with Stoke City but he will now head to France’s top division.

Of Wolves’ decision to loan Hoever to Auxerre, Matt Jackson, head of professional football development at the club, said: “Ki has developed on his previous loans and he’s maturing all the time. He’s been very good during pre-season with Gary and his staff, but we just feel a different challenge in France will be best for his own personal development.

“He showed with Stoke that he has the ability to really affect the Championship, but what he’s got to do now is progress even further and take his game to the next level in one of the top five leagues in Europe.

“Auxerre are a very good club and played some really nice football last season which got them back into Ligue 1, but with every newly promoted club, they’re going to face some tough challenges this season if they are to keep their place in that division, and it’s going to be an even bigger test for Ki. We love for our players to be challenged when they go out on loan and Ki will certainly be challenged this season.”