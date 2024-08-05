Sheffield United eyeing deal for Chelsea man after Ki-Jana Hoever transfer blow

Sheffield United have turned their attentions towards a deal for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, The Star understands, after the collapse of their intended deal for Ki-Jana Hoever last week. United had agreed a loan switch for the Wolves man last week but an injury issue placed it in jeopardy, with the Blades subsequently exploring other options.

Right-back is one of boss Chris Wilder’s priority positions ahead of this Friday’s season opener at Preston North End, after Jayden Bogle was prised away by Leeds United and Jamie Shackleton - the versatile former Leeds man who was earmarked to start the season on the right - will miss the start of the new campaign after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Youngster Femi Seriki started Friday’s final warm-up game at Huddersfield but is not seen as a season-long option in that role considering his age and level of experience, while fellow right-back Sam Curtis was last week allowed to join League One side Peterborough United on loan to further his development after joining in January from Irish side St. Pat’s.

United, who are close to seeing Will Osula become their 17th summer departure as he nears a move to Newcastle United, are in desperate need of bodies after bringing in just five players so far. Gilchrist has been linked with United previously, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that he will undergo a medical with United later this week.

Speaking about his senior Chelsea debut, Gilchrist gave Unitedites an insight into the player they will be getting if all goes well with the deal. “It was amazing”, he said. “My first touch was a good tackle and my second was just a smash. That’s what you’ve got to do, make sure the first thing you do is positive, and from there, you hope, it will take care of itself.”

Still only 20 years of age, Gilchrist played 17 times for Chelsea last season at senior level and is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026, with the option for the Blues to extend it by a further season.