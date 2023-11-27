Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom could keep an eye on developments in the Netherlands, with Ajax reportedly considering loaning out Chuba Akpom in the January transfer window. The Blades were keen on the forward in the summer after their promotion to the Premier League, but were priced out of the move once the Dutch giants made their move.

But Akpom, last season's Championship top scorer and player of the year with Middlesbrough, has found game-time hard to come by at the Johan Cruyff Arena, starting just twice so far and making 11 appearances off the bench. He has netted five times in his last five appearances but the Dutch giants are reportedly open to letting him leave on a temporary basis.

That will no doubt alert United, who were keen in the summer and will need more firepower if they are to survive in the Premier League this season. The Blades have been rocked by the absences of Oli McBurnie so far this campaign, while Rhian Brewster suffered another injury setback before the international break.

If Heckingbottom is permitted to make any signings in the upcoming window - he has already held initial talks with the board about what support will be available in January - then defence is the priority position, with the likes of John Egan and Chris Basham out with long-term injuries. But attacking reinforcements would also be welcome, with Joshua King also linked with the Blades after reports that the Fenerbahçe forward could be allowed to leave on a free.