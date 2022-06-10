Former Sheffield United target set for Middlesbrough switch from Blackburn as Chris Wilder gets his man at last

Lenihan is out of contract at Blackburn this summer, and was waiting to see who was appointed as the club’s new manager before deciding whether or not to commit his future to Ewood Park.

But with Rovers still to appoint Tony Mowbray’s successor, Lenihan has decided to move on – and is set to be announced as a Boro player on a long-term deal.

Boro, armed with a likely windfall from the anticipated departure of Djed Spence this summer, will be strong candidates for promotion next season under Wilder – who made a number of unsuccessful approaches to sign Lenihan when he was at Bramall Lane.

Boro have also been linked, along with United, with signing Dwight Gayle on loan this summer.