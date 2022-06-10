Former Sheffield United target set for Middlesbrough switch from Blackburn as Chris Wilder gets his man at last

Sheffield United pursued Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan heavily during Chris Wilder’s time at Bramall Lane – and the former manager looks set to get his wish eventually by signing the Republic of Ireland man for Middlesbrough.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:28 am

Lenihan is out of contract at Blackburn this summer, and was waiting to see who was appointed as the club’s new manager before deciding whether or not to commit his future to Ewood Park.

But with Rovers still to appoint Tony Mowbray’s successor, Lenihan has decided to move on – and is set to be announced as a Boro player on a long-term deal.

Why United don't fear repeat of Ramsdale saga if Berge remains a Blade

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Boro, armed with a likely windfall from the anticipated departure of Djed Spence this summer, will be strong candidates for promotion next season under Wilder – who made a number of unsuccessful approaches to sign Lenihan when he was at Bramall Lane.

Boro have also been linked, along with United, with signing Dwight Gayle on loan this summer.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United runs past Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Chris WilderMiddlesbroughBramall LaneBlackburn