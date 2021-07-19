Former Sheffield United, Sunderland target Dion Sanderson's first words after joining Birmingham City on loan from Wolves
Dion Sanderson, the former Sheffield United target, says he “couldn’t wait” to join Birmingham City on loan after news of the Blues’ interest reached him.
Sanderson will spend the season with City – and probably feature on the opening day of the season – after agreeing a loan switch from parent club, Wolves.
The youngster emerged as a player of interest for United after his breakthrough season at Sunderland which was cut short through injury.
United are searching for defensive reinforcements after Kean Bryan and Phil Jagielka left the club this summer, while Jack O’Connell suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious knee problem and has gone under the knife again.
“I am delighted and so excited,” Sanderson said after becoming Lee Bowyer’s seventh summer signing.
“Once I heard the news, I couldn’t wait to get it done. As soon as I came in today, I have just had a big smile on my face. It’s unbelievable to be here.
“I think they have a great team here and it’s a big club. Hopefully, it’s a chance for me to play, to impress the head coach and help the team out and fight their way up the table.
“I’m a quick centre-half that likes to play football. Technically I think I am very good, but I am aggressive as well and don’t like to give strikers any chances.
“Everyone wants to play football and be in the starting XI. There’s always going to be competition but as long as it’s healthy competition, then it’s good competition in my eyes.”