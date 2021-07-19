Sanderson will spend the season with City – and probably feature on the opening day of the season – after agreeing a loan switch from parent club, Wolves.

The youngster emerged as a player of interest for United after his breakthrough season at Sunderland which was cut short through injury.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are searching for defensive reinforcements after Kean Bryan and Phil Jagielka left the club this summer, while Jack O’Connell suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious knee problem and has gone under the knife again.

“I am delighted and so excited,” Sanderson said after becoming Lee Bowyer’s seventh summer signing.

“Once I heard the news, I couldn’t wait to get it done. As soon as I came in today, I have just had a big smile on my face. It’s unbelievable to be here.

Former Sheffield United target Dion Sanderson has joined Birmingham City . (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I think they have a great team here and it’s a big club. Hopefully, it’s a chance for me to play, to impress the head coach and help the team out and fight their way up the table.

“I’m a quick centre-half that likes to play football. Technically I think I am very good, but I am aggressive as well and don’t like to give strikers any chances.