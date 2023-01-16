Former Sheffield United striker follows Hassan Ayari lead in trying his luck at Sheffield Wednesday

A former Sheffield United striker has followed Hassan Ayari’s lead in trying his luck at city rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Tyrese Bailey-Green was released by the Blades in the summer and his bid to earn a deal elsewhere has seen him pitch up at Wednesday, appearing for the Owls’ U21s as they lost 1-0 to Coventry City at Stocksbridge Park Steels’ Look Local Stadium earlier this afternoon before being replaced on the hour mark.

Bailey Cadamateri, the son of former Blade and current United academy coach Danny, came off the bench for Wednesday.

Ayari impressed for the Owls’ U21 on trial earlier this season but boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed recently that his time at Wednesday had apparently come to an end.

Now the Owls are having a look at another former Blade in Bailey-Green, whose time at Bramall Lane was hampered by a hamstring injury before his release was confirmed in the summer.

Wednesday’s next U21 game is against Crewe Alexandra at the end of the moth, with Bailey-Green hoping to get another chance to impress.