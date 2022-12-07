Kyle Walker, the former Sheffield United star, has been backed to “do a job” on arguably the best player in world football right now when England take on France in their much-anticipated World Cup quarter-final this weekend.

England booked their place in the last eight with a 3-0 last-16 victory over Iliman Ndiaye’s Senegal at the weekend, and their reward was a date with reigning champions France – and a Kylian Mbappe playing some pretty formidable football at the minute. The 23-year-old was young player of the tournament last time out in Russia when France won the tournament and has already scored five goals in Qatar this time around.

England right-back Walker will likely come up against the PSG superstar – and teammate James Maddison is backing the former Blade to shackle the frightening Frenchman. “He [Mbappe] is obviously a fantastic player, one of the best in the world," Maddison said. "I'm sure we'll prepare right to try and stop him.

"Kyle Walker started right-back in the game against Senegal and he's one of the best full-backs in the world. I think if anyone can do a job, it's him. But, listen, France have a lot of threats. It's not just Kylian Mbappe.

"They're a brilliant team and that's why they are reigning champions. We've got a lot to be wary of but the tactical work that we do, and the staff here, the work that goes in on the background that people don't see, will leave us in good stead hopefully, and hopefully we can progress."

