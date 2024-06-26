Former Sheffield United stalwart lands plum Premier League role after recent spell without club
Nick Montgomery, the former Sheffield United stalwart, has landed a plum Premier League coaching job after being sacked as manager of Scottish side Hibernian earlier this year. The ex-Blade, who helped United into the Premier League back in 2005/06, earned the Hibs job on the back of an impressive job at Central Coast Mariners, but lasted just eight months.
Montgomery, who made almost 400 appearances for the Blades after progressing through their academy before being released to give him the opportunity to join United’s former sister club Central Coast just over a decade ago, has been appointed as an assistant coach at Tottenham Hotspur, working under Australian Ange Postecoglou - who will have known all about Montgomery’s exploits Down Under.
Spurs have also promoted Matt Wells to the position of senior assistant coach after Chris Davies was appointed as Birmingham City’s new manager earlier this month. Montgomery will be joined at Spurs by fellow assistant coach Sergio Raimundo, subject to a work permit application.
Raimundo also has experience at Central Coast on his CV and the pair join Ryan Mason, Mile Jedinak and Rob Burch on Postecoglou’s coaching staff ahead of the 2024/25 season. Postecoglou said: “I’m delighted that Matt has been appointed senior assistant coach. He’s an outstanding young coach who has a great work ethic and attention to detail. He thoroughly deserves this opportunity.
“It’s also great to have Nick and Sergio join the club, and they will add to the talented coaches we already have on the staff here. Both Nick and Sergio have a wealth of coaching experience over a number of years. They have already demonstrated a strong desire to both develop young talent and implement a football style that I believe will further strengthen the environment we have established. I’m looking forward to working with them.”
